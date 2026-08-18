Stefanchuk says Rada has received nomination to appoint Khmara as defense minister

The Verkhovna Rada has received President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's nomination to appoint Yevhen Khmara as Ukraine's defense minister, Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's nomination to appoint Yevhen Khmara as Minister of Defense of Ukraine," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to the speaker, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the nomination in the near future in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine and established parliamentary procedure.