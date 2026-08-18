Latvia to contribute EUR 50,000 to Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund - Berezhna

Latvia has announced a contribution of EUR 50,000 to the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund (UCHF), Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna said.

"This is the eleventh country to support the Fund," she wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund was established as an international mechanism for raising resources to protect and restore Ukraine's cultural heritage. The fund has already accumulated more than EUR 4.3 million, Berezhna noted.

"The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund's resources go toward specific projects - protecting, restoring and preserving Ukrainian cultural heritage. The first project supported was the Mystetskyi Arsenal," the post said.

Berezhna thanked Latvia for its support of Ukraine, its solidarity with Ukrainian culture, and its readiness to invest resources in preserving it.

As previously reported, the Culture Ministry and partners presented new international mechanisms to support Ukrainian culture - the Cultural Resilience Alliance, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund, and Team Europe Ukraine - at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, Italy, in July 2025.

In early November 2025, a second international conference, "Cooperation for Resilience," was held in Copenhagen, Denmark, where the operating mechanism of the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund was presented. Following the conference, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom announced they would invest EUR 3 million in the newly established fund.

In late January 2026, Berezhna said launching the UCHF would require a starting budget of EUR 10-15 million. In June, Berezhna confirmed that EUR 15 million needed to be mobilized by the end of 2026 for the fund to become fully operational.

Contributions announced so far: Denmark - DKK 10 million; the Netherlands - EUR 1 million; the United Kingdom - GBP 200,000; Poland and Spain - EUR 0.5 million each; Estonia - EUR 20,000; Latvia - EUR 50,000.

It has been announced that the first site to be restored under the auspices of the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund will be the Local History Museum in Ivankiv, Kyiv region, destroyed by the occupiers, which had exhibited paintings by Ukrainian artist Maria Prymachenko.