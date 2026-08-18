Zelenskyy submits nominations for defense, foreign ministers to Rada, proposes Khmara and Sybiha – MP Zhelezniak

Voice faction MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted nominations to the Verkhovna Rada to appoint Yevhen Khmara as defense minister and Andriy Sybiha as foreign minister.

"Zelenskyy has submitted the nominations for Khmara and Sybiha to parliament. Tomorrow there will be a vote on the two ministers: defense and foreign affairs," Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

The corresponding presidential submissions are not currently registered on parliament's website, however.

As previously reported, the Verkhovna Rada approved a new Cabinet of Ministers on July 16 on the motion of newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky. At the same time, the foreign affairs minister and defense minister posts under the president's quota were not filled, as no nominations for those positions had been submitted.

Since July 20, the government has temporarily assigned the duties of defense minister to Yevhen Khmara, whom President Volodymyr Zelenskyy relieved on July 17 of his temporary duties as head of the Security Service of Ukraine and as chief of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A," and the duties of foreign minister to Andrii Sybiha, who headed the foreign affairs agency in the previous government.