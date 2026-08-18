Belgian FM announces new steps to support Ukraine's recovery, resilience during Kyiv visit

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium Maxime Prévot will present new Belgian initiatives in healthcare, veteran support, investment, and reconstruction during his visit to Kyiv.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, he made the statement during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha on Tuesday.

"Preparation cannot wait, and Belgium has already provided significant emergency energy assistance, including several hundred power generators and mobile heating units. We will continue to help ensure the operation of vital services during the difficult months ahead," he noted.

According to Prévot, during this visit, Belgium will take new steps to support Ukraine's recovery, resilience, and future prosperity.

"I will present new Belgian initiatives, backed by an additional several million euros, in the areas of healthcare, veteran support, vocational education, and investments in Ukrainian enterprises, as the economy must continue to function to provide jobs and resources for the state," Prévot announced.

He noted that reconstruction "cannot wait until the day after peace is established, but begins right now."

As Prévot emphasized, since 2022, Belgium's bilateral military and civilian assistance to Ukraine has exceeded 4.4 billion euros, with military aid alone exceeding 1.1 billion euros this year.