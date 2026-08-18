Poroshenko urges Rada to pass shelter law, notes absence of nominations for foreign, defense ministers

Ukrainian MP Petro Poroshenko, leader of the European Solidarity party, said in a speech in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday that the country has gone a month without full-fledged defense and foreign affairs ministers, and criticized lawmakers' extended vacations.

"Finally, a month after part of the mono-majority was vacationing at the seaside, the Rada has convened. What do we see on the agenda? Do we see a nomination for defense minister right now? No. Do we see a nomination for foreign minister or for the head of the Security Service? Can we afford the luxury of letting the country go for more than a month during wartime without legitimate representatives of the defense and security sector? Because the war didn't take a vacation," Poroshenko said.

He said parliament's role and mission are extremely important for protecting people, business and the economy, and for arming the army.

Poroshenko also recalled that European Solidarity registered a bill on shelters back in 2024. "It's been waiting for consideration for two years. I'm appealing to the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada: put it on the agenda. Kyiv and other cities need shelters to protect people. This can't go on," Poroshenko added.

As previously reported, the Verkhovna Rada is holding its first plenary session on August 18 since July 16. Tuesday's agenda does not include personnel appointments for the defense and foreign affairs minister posts under the president's quota.

A protest calling for dialogue and reform in the defense sector was underway on Hrushevskoho Street near the Verkhovna Rada building on Tuesday, drawing about 20 participants. As at previous events on Franko Square, they called for Mykhailo Fedorov's return as defense minister and for transparent decision-making at the Defense Ministry and in the army.