SBU exposes Kyiv region businessmen who supplied Russia with anti-drone netting materials

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed the owners of an industrial group of companies based in Kyiv region who supplied materials to the Investigative Committee of Russia for setting up anti-drone protection, reported the SBU press service.

"As the investigation revealed, this involves an extensive network of companies comprising 39 Ukrainian enterprises engaged in the production of roofing and facade products. According to the investigation, the actual owners of this group are a Ukrainian businessman and his son, who moved to Russia prior to the start of the full-scale war. In Russia, the younger suspect controls two additional companies in Belgorod and Reutov, which effectively function as branches of the suspects' Ukrainian business structure," reads the statement published on Telegram.

Under the direction of the younger suspect, both enterprises operating on the territory of the aggressor state manufacture metal structures. One of the orders carried out by these companies involves supplying anti-drone netting for the needs of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Furthermore, the suspects actively finance the armed aggression of Russia through tax payments to the Russian budget or via direct investments in the military-industrial complex.

"To achieve this, the perpetrators initially funneled profits from their business in Ukraine into controlled offshore companies registered under front individuals. Subsequently, they executed foreign currency transactions into the accounts of their controlled Russian enterprises," the SBU explained.

SBU officers documented the criminal scheme and detained the senior suspect in Kyiv, while his son remains in hiding in Russia.

Currently, SBU investigators have served the detained individual with a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 111-2 (aiding the aggressor state) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The perpetrator is held in custody without the right to bail. Additionally, seizure procedures are planned for all of his accounts and property in Ukraine, including 30 apartments, 20 parking spaces, and 29 vehicles of various makes.

The criminal actions of the suspect's son have likewise been classified as aiding the aggressor state, and he has been served with a notice of suspicion in absentia. As he is currently on the territory of Russia, comprehensive measures are ongoing to bring him to justice.

The pre-trial investigation continues.