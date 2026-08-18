Sybiha: Time has come to return to frozen assets topic, discuss clear legal mechanisms

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated that the time has come to actively return to discussing the topic of frozen assets and how they can be utilized for Ukraine.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, he made the statement during a press conference with his Belgian counterpart, Maxime Prévot, in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"We believe that the time has come to actively return to the topic of frozen assets to discuss clear legal mechanisms on how they can be used for Ukraine," the head of the ministry declared.

Sybiha described this as fair, noting that World Bank estimates currently place the damage inflicted by Russia on Ukrainian infrastructure at over $600 billion.

"This is difficult for a single state to overcome, especially since this war is not just about Ukraine. Ukraine is currently holding the line, protecting the freedom of all of Europe, and paying the ultimate price in doing so: sacrificing the lives of its warriors," he emphasized.

Sybiha noted that Ukraine requires such support to maintain macro-financial stability.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude to the Belgian side, which stands as one of the leaders of such support.

"Indeed, frozen assets represent one of those fundamental tracks that can significantly strengthen us through the direct use of Russian funds. Therefore, as Ukraine, we will actively discuss this in European capitals and beyond. We very much hope to reach clear, concrete decisions," Sybiha stressed.

He specifically emphasized that "this must be a collective decision and a collective responsibility."