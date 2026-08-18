Government plans to transform medical training model to meet European standards, enhance nurses' competence

The Government of Ukraine plans to transform the model of specialized medical training in 2026 to align with European requirements, tighten professional competence requirements, and create opportunities to expand the scope of practice for nurses.

This is outlined in the Program of Activities of the new Cabinet of Ministers among the objectives set for the Ministry of Health.

The program also foresees steps medical in 2026–2027 to ensure the engagement of internship graduates and young medical professionals in healthcare facilities located in rural areas and frontline territories.

For 2027, the plan provides for bringing the nomenclature of medical specialties and the duration of medical training in line with European standards, improving the continuous professional development mechanism for healthcare workers with state financial support, creating conditions for the gradual increase of medical personnel pay, and enhancing practical training organization for healthcare students through the regulation of clinical bases, university clinics, university hospitals, and simulation training.