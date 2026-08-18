Mandatory evacuation zone in Dnipropetrovsk region expands by 16 more settlements – official

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a decision was made regarding the mandatory evacuation of families with children from 16 settlements within Mykolaivka, Petropavlivka, and Ukrainka hromadas of Synelnykove district, reported Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"Families with children must leave those area within a month. Parents, guardians, or legal representatives must move 2,177 boys and girls to safer territories," Hanzha wrote on his Telegram channel.

The National Police and charitable organizations have been involved to assist families with the relocation. Evacuation routes are arranged with security considerations in mind, using armored vehicles and body armor to ensure maximum protection for people during transport.

At the initial stage, residents are taken to special transit centers. If needed, evacuated individuals receive necessary assistance with housing in safer regions.