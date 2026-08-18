Zelenskyy: Ukraine will definitely respond to Russian strike on Pechenihy

The Ukrainian side will respond to the Russian strike on an intersection in Pechenihy, Kharkiv region, which killed at least 10 people, stated President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We will definitely respond to this Russian strike. And it is equally important that partners also complement our fair kinetic responses with their steps to pressure Russia and support Ukraine," the President wrote on his Telegram channel.

He emphasized that at the intersection where the strike was delivered, there were a post office and shops, surrounded entirely by residential buildings.

"Rescuers have already extinguished the fire, and all emergency and operational services continue working at the site. All circumstances of this tragedy are being investigated," Zelenskyy concluded.

As reported, the Russians launched a missile strike on Pechenihy on Tuesday, August 18. At present, 10 people are reported killed and 17 injured.