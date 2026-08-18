US calls on Poland to transfer Patriot missiles to Kyiv, no decision made yet – Tomczyk

Poland has not yet made a decision regarding the transfer of PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot system to Ukraine, stated Deputy Minister of National Defence Cezary Tomczyk.

"No decisions have been made on this matter," Tomczyk said on Polish Radio 24. He recalled that Poland has so far supported Kyiv with several such missiles "out of the hundreds we have."

The Deputy Minister assured that Poland is safe. "Polish stocks are full, secure, and being replenished," Tomczyk added.

"Ukraine’s main need today is protection against ballistic missiles. Cities like Kyiv and Lviv are subjected to attacks by Russia daily. It is obvious that Ukraine is asking its Western partners for the transfer or the opportunity to purchase missiles for Patriot systems," Tomczyk said. He emphasized that Poland receives most of the calls from the United States.

"It is the Supreme Allied Commander Europe of US Forces, General Hrynkevych, as well as the US administration, who very often convey these appeals to the Polish government to transfer missiles for Patriot systems when possible," Tomczyk acknowledged.

He stressed that any decision on transferring the missiles must be made at the highest level. "First, the Minister of National Defence submits recommendations, and then the Council of Ministers makes the decision," Tomczyk outlined the procedure.

When asked about the possibility of launching Patriot missile production in Poland, Tomczyk replied: "That is the plan." "We are currently at a very favorable moment in terms of our relations with the Americans," he said. Tomczyk noted that a contract to build a service center for Patriot missiles has already been signed, stating that this is an intermediate step before production becomes possible.

Tomczyk remarked that US President Donald Trump, following his initial statement regarding production in Ukraine, "either abandoned it or put a major question mark over it." "Let’s be frank, during a war in Ukraine, producing this type of system is practically impossible," Tomczyk said. "I think there is a great opportunity here for Poland as well," he added.