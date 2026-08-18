Govt expects to increase Ukrainian content consumption by 10% in 2026-2027 thanks to Tysiachovesna program – Action Program

The government’s Action Program for 2026-2027 envisages that, thanks to the cultural product created within the framework of the Tysiachovesna initiative, the consumption of Ukrainian content by the Ukrainian population will increase by 10%.

Specifically, according to the Program, the Ministry of Culture is tasked with the following: compiling a list of cultural treasures related to the history of Ukrainian statehood located outside of Ukraine (2026); modernizing the system of support for the most talented young artists (2026). It is also expected that 24 new Ukrainian cultural heritage sites will be inscribed on the UNESCO International List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection in 2026-2027.

As reported, on August 17, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the Government’s Action Program. According to Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, the program’s main goal is to endure and win the war for independence.

The government’s Action Program includes the introduction of a voluntary funded pension system in 2027, continuation of the pilot phase of the New Ukrainian School reform, and the merger of at least six higher education institutions by the end of 2027.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that parliament will consider the program in the near future in accordance with established procedure.