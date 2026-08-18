Government action plan calls for optimizing central executive body staff, restoring civil service competitions in 2026-2027

The government’s action plan for 2026–2027 provides for establishing the regulatory and organizational conditions required to resume competitive selection for civil service positions, as well as optimizing the staff headcount of central executive bodies.

The Program also outlines the following tasks for 2026–2027: ensuring the operation of the Diia Portal regarding the publication of civil service vacancies and further expanding its functionality for candidates and state bodies; conducting a functional review of central executive bodies and, based on its results, optimizing their functions and organizational structures by eliminating duplicating and non-core powers and simplifying managerial processes; optimizing the staff headcount of central executive bodies; and optimizing the functions, organizational structures, and maximum staff capacity of local state administrations.

As reported, on August 17, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the Government Action Plan. According to Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, the primary goal of the program is to endure and prevail in the war for Independence.

The government action plan provides for: introducing a voluntary funded pension system in 2027; continuing the pilot stage of the "New Ukrainian School" reform and consolidating at least 6 higher education institutions by the end of 2027; adding 24 new objects of Ukrainian cultural heritage to the International List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection of UNESCO; and increasing the population’s consumption of Ukrainian content by 10% through the "Tysyachovesna" initiative.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk reported that the parliament will consider the Program in the near future in accordance with established procedure.