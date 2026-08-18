European Solidarity proposes moratorium on business inspections, war risk insurance

The European Solidarity party proposes introducing an economic resilience package to support Ukrainian business during a difficult period, which would include war risk insurance, accessible financing for recovery after Russian attacks, a moratorium on law enforcement pressure and inspections, protection of logistics hubs and critical warehouses, export support programs, and predictable rules for entrepreneurs, reported party leader and Member of Parliament of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

"Exports have been halted, which significantly deepens the crisis. Part of Ukrainian business today is definitely not talking about development. People are talking about how to simply survive and avoid bankruptcy. Following Russian strikes on warehouses and trade infrastructure in certain cities, supply disruptions are unfortunately occurring. And this is certainly no longer just an economic issue. Because a food warehouse today is just as much an element of the state's resilience as a power plant... During war, business does not need inspectors or additional tax audits from the state. It needs protection: war risk insurance, access to financing, state protection of critical logistics, a moratorium on pointless inspections and pressure from law enforcement, export support, and mechanisms for the rapid recovery of enterprises after Russian attacks," Poroshenko said in a video address on Monday.

According to him, "this is precisely what a wartime economy is—not an economy where the state commands business, but an economy where the state takes its hands off the throats of those who fill the budget and fund the army."

The leader of European Solidarity also reported that the economic resilience plan is part of an action plan that will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. The plan also encompasses programs for protecting citizens' lives, budgetary priority for funding the army and defense, development of military technology, a roadmap for the country's energy resilience, European integration, and establishing government accountability.

"European Solidarity is ready to support every decision that gives more weapons to the army, more opportunities to Ukrainian producers, more protection to business, more independence to the judiciary, and leads Ukraine faster to the European Union. We will certainly not vote for corruption, new barriers for entrepreneurs, official arbitrariness, or yet another budget attraction of populism. A country fighting for survival cannot afford an inefficient state," Poroshenko said.