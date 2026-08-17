Russian shelling damages BookChef, RM publishing offices, warehouses near Pochaina station

On the night of August 16, the offices and warehouses of the publishing houses BookChef and RM, located near Pochaina metro station, were damaged as a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv.

"On August 16, our publishing house's office was damaged as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv. The windows and facade of the online store were damaged, as were part of the warehouse where books were stored, a photo zone we were preparing for exhibitions, and the publishing house's marketing materials and merchandise. The roof and facade of the building were seriously damaged," BookChef said on Facebook.

They noted that the online store is still operating as usual.

"As a result of the Russian shelling, our publishing house's office and warehouses on Pochaivska Street have been damaged. This isn't the first attack, but previously the damage wasn't as extensive, and we were able to resume operations quickly," the RM publishing house said.

They said that they are forced to pause order shipments in order to assess the extent of the damage, clear the debris, and reorganize their processes.

As previously reported, on July 27, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky instructed the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Finance to develop a mechanism for state support of the book publishing industry. Publishers, booksellers, and the industry association are counting on state support to compensate for losses resulting from Russian shelling.

Following yet another Russian shelling, which damaged publishing houses and printing plants, Oleksandra Koval, head of the Ukrainian Book Institute (UBI), stated that UAH 150-200 million must be allocated to replace the lost one million books.

In 2022, Russian shelling damaged the logistics center of the Ranok publishing house in Kharkiv. At that time, part of the book inventory was destroyed, resulting in tens of millions of hryvnias in losses.

The Faktor-Druk printing house was damaged by an enemy attack on Kharkiv on May 23, 2024.

On June 17, 2025, the BookUa bookstore and café in Nyvky neighborhood of Kyiv was damaged by shelling. The glass doors and windows were shattered. On the same day, the warehouse of the Ukrainian Priority publishing house was destroyed. Tens of thousands of books, more than 130 titles, were burned.

On July 4, 2025, the warehouse of the Nash Format book publishing house and online store in Kyiv was damaged as a result of a nighttime Russian shelling.

On August 28, 2025, the KnyhoLand bookstore in the capital was damaged by shelling, and books were destroyed. Kyiv bookstore Readeat was also damaged on that same day.

On September 30, 2025, the warehouse of the Smaki publishing house was damaged as a result of Russian shelling of Dnipro, and part of the print run was lost.

On October 23, 2025, the Plekai bookstore in Kyiv's Podilsky district was damaged as a result of Russian shelling. In particular, the blast wave shattered the windows inside the building.

On May 14, 2026, Russian shelling damaged a power substation at one of the Ranok publishing house's logistics centers in Kyiv.

On May 24, 2026, one of the bookstores in the Knyharnia "Ye" chain in Kyiv's Podilsky district was damaged.

On July 2, 2026, the central warehouse of the logistics company Denka Logistics was destroyed during a Russian attack, resulting in the loss of approximately 800,000 books from the BookChef publishing house.

On the night of July 19, a Russian attack destroyed the warehouse of the Knyholav publishing house, resulting in the loss of 250,000 books. The MISON publishing house was also destroyed, and the office of the Ark.Ua publishing house in Kyiv was damaged. In addition, the printing plant of the Konvi group was destroyed, along with nearly 250,000 textbooks and 350,000 pre-printed sheets for publishing materials.

On August 1, as a result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv, the warehouses of the Ranok publishing house, which served as storage facilities for products from the KnyhoLand, FabulaKnyhomania, READBERRY, Korali Books, and the Ranok publishing house itself. It was reported that textbooks were destroyed in the fire.

A Russian strike on the night of August 4 destroyed more than 100,000 books published by BookChef at Denka Logistics center.

On the night of August 16, as a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, the offices and warehouses of the Nash Format and Laboratoria publishing houses, located near Pochaina metro station, were damaged.