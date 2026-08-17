Critical components for Russia's military-industrial complex still supplied from G7; new sanctions expected – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects the Group of Seven (G7) countries to impose new sanctions on Russia, as the aggressor state continues to receive components critical to its military-industrial complex.

"Today, we coordinated with intelligence agencies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the special services to determine when and from which of our partners we expect new rounds of sanctions in areas that can limit Russia's active military capabilities. Some items that are critical to Russian aggression but they are still being supplied to Russia even from countries that are part of the Group of Seven and certainly have no interest in Putin dragging out the war and escalating the attacks," Zelenskyy said during an evening video address on Monday.

According to him, all of Ukraine's partners must know "what depends on them and how every sanction measure affects the prospect of peace and the saving of lives."