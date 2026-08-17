Zelenskyy announces personnel, organisational changes in military to strengthen unit capabilities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced organizational decisions at the corps and formation levels following a meeting with military officials and Ukraine's Acting Minister of Defense Yevhen Khmara.

"We have identified additional organizational decisions and the necessary resources to strengthen the capabilities of our units in the Sloviansk direction, in Kostiantynivka, and in Pokrovsk area. It is very important that experienced commanders be given greater autonomy to act; decisions will be made at the corps and formation levels," Zelenskyy said during an evening video address on Monday.

He also announced the approval of the first batch of personnel appointments, which he had discussed with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty. "Five decisions have already been made, and more are to come," the president said.

He also announced the continuation of long-range operations. "The priorities for precision strikes through September have already been determined, and we also spoke with Yevhen Khmara about additional funding, additional resources, and additional strikes that Ukraine needs," Zelenskyy said.