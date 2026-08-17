Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region exceed 80 over past day, killing 2 – authorities

The enemy attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 80 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs; two people were killed and one was wounded, according to Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Hanzha who provided an update on the security situation as of 18:30.

"In Pavlohrad district, the enemy struck Bohdanivka community. A business was damaged. One person was killed. Another man was wounded," he said on Telegram on Monday.

According to the regional military administration, in Nikopol district, the district center and the communities of Marhanetsk, Pokrovsk, and Chorvonohryhorivka were affected. Two high schools, an apartment building, a private home, and vehicles were damaged. In Synelnykivsky district, Mykolaivka, Slovianka, Pokrovske and Vasylkivka communities were targeted. Private homes were damaged. A 77-year-old woman was killed.

In Kryvy Rih region, the enemy struck Kryvy Rih and Zelenodolsk community. A business and infrastructure were damaged.