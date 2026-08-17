Kallas plans to propose most far-reaching sanctions list against Russia this autumn

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas announced her intention to present proposals this fall for the most extensive package of sanctions against Russia since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

"In the autumn, I will present the most far-reaching sanctions list since the start of the war," she said in an interview with the newspaper Die Welt.

July, she said, "was the deadliest month for Ukrainian civilians since the start of Putin’s invasion." "Moscow’s army is not winning on the battlefield and is therefore increasingly targeting Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure with missiles. This is systematic terror. Russia wants to make Ukrainian cities uninhabitable. And in the Black Sea, Russia is attacking ships carrying grain, thereby endangering global food supplies. We must not allow Putin to succeed," Kallas said.

She said Russia has paid a high price for EU sanctions to date; they have already cost Russia’s war machine more than EUR 1 trillion. "In the autumn, I will present the most far-reaching sanctions list since the start of the war. If adopted, the number of sanctioned Russian individuals, companies and organisations will immediately increase by one third. Pressure must be stepped up until Russia ends the war," the EU’s top diplomat said.

The passage of legislation on sanctions against Russia, initiated in the Senate by Graham (the late U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham), according to Kallas, "gives hope that Europe and the United States will move closer together on this issue."