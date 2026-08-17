Zelenskyy announces personnel decisions to strengthen the defense of cities, frontline logistics

Following a meeting on the situation at the front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that personnel decisions are being prepared to strengthen the protection of cities, communities, and frontline logistics against Russian drones.

"The Minister of Defense reported on the protection of our cities, communities, and frontline logistics from Russian drones. We need to allocate additional resources for this. Together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we have identified which additional organizational steps can strengthen our defenses specifically in these most intense areas. I have instructed that the personnel decisions proposed by the Commander-in-Chief be prepared," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, during the meeting, participants separately discussed the situation on the front lines, particularly in Kostiantynivka and in Sloviansk and Pokrovsk sectors. "We have updated information regarding the Russian army’s objectives in the relevant areas and are preparing our response," the president said.

Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian units that are defending their positions and deploying the necessary types of drones.

In addition, the meeting addressed the status of long-range operations for the first half of August. According to the president, the priorities for such operations in the coming weeks and throughout September have been confirmed.

"Confirmed Russian losses prove that our long-range strategy is on the right track," Zelenskyy said.