Two PrivatBank cash-collection employees killed in shelling of bank branch

Two employees of PrivatBank’s regional cash-collection department in Dnipro have died from injuries sustained during an enemy attack on a bank branch over the weekend, the financial institution’s press service said on Facebook.

Both employees sustained severe injuries and later died in hospital, the statement said.

The bank will provide financial support to the families of the deceased and help organize the farewell ceremonies.

According to PrivatBank, 12 civilian employees of the financial institution have died as a result of the war since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.