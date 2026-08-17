Ukrainian SOF capture 30 Russian troops during liberation of Andriivka-Klevtsove in Donetsk region

Thirty Russian servicemen surrendered during a clearance operation to liberate the village of Andriivka-Klevtsove in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region, near the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk region, the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Monday.

“Operators of the 3rd SOF Regiment, in cooperation with one of the SOF psychological operations centers, conducted a comprehensive operation to liberate the settlement … 30 Russian servicemen were forced to surrender. Those who continued to resist were eliminated. Andriivka-Klevtsove is once again under Ukrainian control,” the SOF said on its Telegram channel.

Russian forces had been attempting to capture the village for an extended period using small assault groups, but it is now “Ukrainian again,” the SOF said.

According to maps maintained by the DeepState OSINT project, the village itself had never been marked as under Russian control, although its eastern outskirts had for an extended period been within a penetration area, or “gray zone.”

At the beginning of last week, DeepState confirmed that Ukrainian Defense Forces had pushed Russian forces back as a result of counteroffensive operations. The “gray zone” now begins 10 kilometers from the village, according to the project.