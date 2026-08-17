Russian drone strike causes fire at agricultural enterprise warehouse in Kharkiv region

A Russian drone struck an agricultural enterprise in Kolomak, Kharkiv region, on Monday morning, causing a fire.

“As a result of the strike, a warehouse building was damaged and a fire broke out over an area of 800 square meters. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” the press service of the Kharkiv regional department of the State Emergency Service said.

Emergency response units of the State Emergency Service, a community rescue officer and agricultural machinery adapted for firefighting were working at the site of the strike.