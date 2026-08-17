Uzhhorod city council deputy failed to declare use of hotel-restaurant complex – PGO

The Uzhhorod district prosecutor’s office has sent an indictment to court against a sitting deputy of the Uzhhorod city council, who is accused of entering false information in his 2024 asset declaration, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine said on Monday.

"Following a full review of the declaration, the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) established that the deputy failed to disclose the use of a hotel-restaurant complex on the outskirts of Uzhhorod worth almost UAH 50 million. The complex includes a hotel with an area of over 1,074 square meters, a bathhouse, a food service unit with a swimming pool, a cafe-bar and other real estate. These facilities have been operating for about 20 years," the statement said.

In addition, the deputy and his wife declared more than UAH 108 million in cash in hryvnia equivalent. However, their officially confirmed financial capacity allowed them to accumulate just over UAH 79.7 million. The difference exceeds UAH 28.3 million.

The deputy has been charged with intentionally entering knowingly false information into an asset declaration (Part 2, Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). His name and party affiliation have not been disclosed.