17-year-old stabs police officer in Kyiv – police

A 17-year-old boy stabbed a police officer who had responded to a domestic violence call in Kyiv, and the minor is currently in custody, Kyiv police said.

In a statement on its Telegram channel on Monday, police said a call was received on the "102" emergency line reporting domestic violence in an apartment in the capital’s Podilsky district, where a 17-year-old boy was involved in a dispute with his mother and grandmother.

According to the statement, patrol officers arrived at the scene immediately and found that the young man had previously behaved aggressively toward his relatives, but this time he began threatening the women with a knife.

"While speaking with law enforcement officers, the offender first locked himself in a room and then, after some time, ran out with a knife and stabbed the police officer about five times in the shoulder and legs," police said.

Law enforcement officers detained the attacker. The wounded officer was given the necessary medical assistance and hospitalized.

The 17-year-old has been notified of suspicion of an attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his official duties.