In the final pitching session of the Tysiachovesna (Thousand Spring) cultural product support initiative for 2026, 70 feature-length and short documentary projects won in the "Non-fiction (documentary) films and series" category.

A total of 468 applications were submitted in the "Non-fiction (documentary) films and series" category, and after technical screening, the State Film Agency of Ukraine admitted 355 projects to the second stage of the arts competition. After expert evaluation, 241 applications advanced to the final stage.

Following the final pitching session held on Aug 12-16, 70 projects won in the "Non-fiction (documentary) films and series" category and will receive state funding.

Specifically, 2Brave Productions LLC will receive funding for the film "Super Humans," which does not depict the war directly on the battlefield but immerses the viewer in the center of Superhumans in Lviv, where civilians and veterans learn to walk, dance and live with bodies changed by the war.

Individual entrepreneur Andriy Korniienko will make the film "I Am Symonenko!", which tells the story of Myroslava Symonenko, the only granddaughter of the Sixtiers-era poet Vasyl Symonenko, who has lived in Canada for 12 years but will return to Ukraine for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion in spring 2027 to visit her mother and a museum in Cherkasy and research her grandfather’s archives.

In addition, Vision Production LLC won with the project "Holodomor. Negatives of a Crime," a documentary road movie about the legacy of photographer Marko Zalizniak, who documented the Holodomor.

Individual entrepreneur Artem Burba will make the film "Nonlife" using state funding – a feature-length documentary built on the personal stories of five women: wives, mothers and fiancées of Azov Corps soldiers who were taken prisoner by Russia, died in captivity, or returned home after months of detention.

Individual entrepreneur Denys Ivashyna also made the list of winners with the project "The Word That Doesn’t Die" – a documentary exploring the relevance of Ivan Dziuba’s work "Internationalism or Russification?", written in 1965 as an exposure of Soviet policy aimed at destroying Ukrainian identity.

Individual entrepreneur Andriy Lytvynenko will receive funding for a feature-length documentary in the linguistic-detective genre, "Her Three Verbs," dedicated to investigating the murder of linguist Iryna Farion in July 2024.

In addition, individual entrepreneur Anhelina Litvin will make the film "Woman with a Movie Camera," aimed at creating a modern documentary that returns the figure of Sofiia Yablonska to Ukrainian cultural space.

Among others, Vision 3 LLC won with the project "Gongadze." The filmmakers will focus on several fundamental theories of the murder of journalist Georgiy Gongadze that were considered by investigators at various times: a political contract killing, a Kremlin special operation, a love triangle, and an excess of the perpetrator.

Another winning project was Babylon 13 Production LLC’s film "I, Maksym Kryvtsov," compiled from archival video footage from 2015-2024, which recreates the presence of Ukrainian poet, serviceman and public figure Maksym Kryvtsov through fragments of recorded time.

In addition, the winners include feature-length and short documentary projects addressing topics such as the full-scale war, post-traumatic stress, veterans, wartime experience, sports, technology, culture, esports and others.

The full list of winning projects is available at: https://mincult.gov.ua/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/rekomendovani-do-peremogy_nove.pdf

As previously reported, in the final pitching session of the Tysiachovesna 2026 product, 92 feature-length and short projects of various genres won in the "Feature films and series" category. These included films about Kharlan, Horska, Virskyi, Illienko, the band Braty Hadiukiny, and the comedy "Vertep v Khatu."

The Ministry of Culture launched the call for competition applications on April 3 under the initiative to create Ukrainian cultural content, Tysiachovesna (formerly "1000 Hours of Ukrainian Content"). On Aug 16, 546 winning projects of Tysiachovesna-2026 in film, music and art were announced, and they will receive funding.

The 2026 state budget allocates UAH 4 billion for the implementation of this program. According to Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna, up to 80% of the UAH 4 billion – or UAH 3.2 billion – will be allocated to the Tysiachovesna program this year. She noted that the government plans to allocate more than UAH 4 billion for the project in the 2027 state budget.

According to Berezhna, next year the project is planned to be expanded to include books and online games. She also said that book authors and libraries will be able to join the Tysiachovesna program in 2027.

In addition, Berezhna said that in 2027 the Tysiachovesna project may introduce clear restrictions banning participation by artists and performers who have collaborated with Russia during the war.