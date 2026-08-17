Russia kills Ukrenergo employee in FPV drone strike in Sumy region

Mykola Myronov, senior dispatcher of the Sumy operational management group at National Power Company Ukrenergo, was killed at the weekend in a Russian drone attack, the company said on Monday.

"Our colleague had simply driven to a store when an ordinary civilian car was attacked by a Russian FPV drone. Unfortunately, Mr. Mykola was severely wounded and died. His wife is currently in hospital," Ukrenergo said.

"Mykola Myronov dedicated more than 25 years to working in the energy sector. In these difficult recent years, he did not abandon his profession despite continuous shelling of energy facilities in the frontline region. Colleagues remember Mykola Volodymyrovych as a decent, kind and principled person, and a highly professional specialist," the company said.

Ukrenergo expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.