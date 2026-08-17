Russian forces strike DTEK mine in Dnipropetrovsk region, killing worker – official

Russian forces struck Bohdanivka community of Pavlohrad district on Monday, August 17, reported Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"A fire broke out. An industrial enterprise was damaged. A 52-year-old man was killed," Hanzha wrote on his Telegram channel.

Another man, aged 47, was injured. Doctors are providing him with necessary assistance.

DTEK confirmed that the affected enterprise was one of the company’s mines.

"On August 17, Russian drones launched a massive attack on the territory of one of DTEK’s mines in Dnipropetrovsk region," the company stated on its Telegram channel.

It is noted that the enterprise’s infrastructure was significantly damaged as a result of the attack.

The consequences of the shelling are being clarified.