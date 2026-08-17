Cabinet approves government action program – Koretsky

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved the government’s action program, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has said.

"Today we approved the government’s action program. The document has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration within the timeframe established by law. The program sets out the principles of the government’s work, its main goals and specific tasks. It is a clear list of what the government must do. There is clear personal responsibility for each area. Thank you to the MPs who took part in preparing and finalizing the document," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The prime minister stressed that he expects parliament to consider the program as soon as possible.

"The main goal of the program is to withstand and win the war for independence. This is our shared work and shared responsibility for the result," he added.