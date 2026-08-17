The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports the codification of the Dovbush T40 unmanned aerial system, featuring a wingspan of nearly 5 meters and a flight range exceeding 2,000 kilometers, allowing it to be used for strikes against Russian Siberia.

"This multifunctional, strategic-level unmanned aircraft is designed for deep reconnaissance, fire adjustment, and high-precision strikes against enemy structures, equipment, and personnel at significant distances from the line of contact. The Dovbush T40 has a wingspan of nearly 5 meters and can remain airborne for over 24 hours. Its operational range is sufficient to hit targets beyond the Urals and in Russian Siberia," the Ukrainian defense ministry’s website reports.

It is noted that the Dovbush T40 possesses a number of advantages over similar aircraft, including ultra-low radar visibility, a high-performance engine with an electronic injection system, various options for engaging targets—as a kamikaze drone or by dropping munitions—and innovative technological equipment. In addition, the Dovbush T40 features high resistance to electronic warfare, making it one of the most effective unmanned aerial systems.

"The Dovbush T40 unmanned system was manufactured at a Ukrainian enterprise with extensive experience in producing such aircraft. The same enterprise’s Dovbush T20 and Kotyhoroshko unmanned aerial systems have been operating on the battlefield since 2022, demonstrating some of the highest efficiency rates," the report says.

The Ministry of Defense notes that since the beginning of 2026, it has codified and approved 413 unmanned aerial systems for deployment in the Defense Forces of Ukraine, nearly all of which are Ukrainian-made.