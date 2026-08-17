Defense Forces hit strike UAV storage site, enemy control assets – General Staff

On the night of August 17, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important military targets of the Russian occupiers, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Specifically, a storage, preparation, and launch site for strike UAVs in the vicinity of Hvardiyske in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea was hit. A fire was recorded on the territory of the facility," the statement on the Telegram channel says.

In addition, a ground control station for Orion UAVs was struck in Novofedorivka in occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian troops also hit a ground relay station for controlling Geran/Herbera type strike UAVs in Olenivka, in temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as a communication and power supply point for a UAV relay station on Tendra Spit in Kherson region.

The extent of the damage inflicted is being clarified.