Ukraine disables 7 of 10 largest Wildberries logistics centers – Defense Ministry

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 7 out of the 10 largest logistics centers belonging to Wildberries, reports the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Sunday, August 16.

"On Sunday night, following a large-scale drone attack on the Moscow region, the company’s logistics hub in the Koledino Industrial Park ceased operations alongside the warehouse in Domodedovo. This was the largest Wildberries warehouse by area – 250,000 square meters," the statement on Facebook reads.

The Ministry emphasized that Russian logistics is acutely feeling the consequences of the war that Russia brought to Ukraine.