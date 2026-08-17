Prosecutor General's Office reports developer repaid UAH 132 mln in taxes, posting photos of Tiahle and Nebrezh lakes

A Kyiv-based developer repaid almost UAH 132 million in unpaid land tax during a pre-trial investigation conducted by detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv city prosecutor’s office, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

"The investigation established that from 2017 to 2024 the company did not pay land tax for the use of 176 hectares of municipal land allocated for the construction of a residential complex," the statement said.

The report was illustrated with a view of the construction of a complex of multi-story buildings between the Nebrezh and Tiahle lakes in Kyiv’s Darnytsky district. The name of the developer was not disclosed.

Three of the company’s executives have been notified of suspicion of tax evasion on an especially large scale. During the investigation, the suspects admitted guilt, and the company paid the full amount of over UAH 132 million in tax arrears. "The case materials have been sent to court with a request to release the company’s executives from criminal liability due to the full repayment of unpaid taxes," the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

As previously reported, in November 2018 the Kyiv District Administrative Court rejected a lawsuit filed by the Ekopark Osokorky NGO seeking to cancel a permit issued by the State Architectural and Construction Inspectorate (DABI) for the construction of the Patriotika na Ozerakh residential complex in the Osokorky-Tsentralni residential area of Kyiv’s Darnytsky district, which had been issued to Kontaktbudservis LLC and Budevoliutsiya LLC. This ruling was overturned on appeal in 2019, and later, in 2020, the Supreme Court overturned both rulings and sent the case back for retrial.

In 2019, Kyiv City Council deputies supported a decision to establish the Tiahle Lake landscape reserve to preserve valuable natural flora and fauna complexes in the Dnipro floodplain on the capital’s left bank.

Later, in 2021, a memorandum was signed on the completion by Stolitsa Group LLC of projects belonging to the bankrupt Arkada bank: the Evrika and Patriotika residential complexes, as well as Patriotika na Ozerakh.

On Jan 20, 2025, Stolitsa Group opened sales at the H2O residential complex in Kyiv’s Osokorky district between the Tiahle and Nebrezh lakes (formerly Arkada’s Patriotika na Ozerakh project). The project’s chief architect was Oleksiy Kutsalo of KUB Architects.

By a ruling dated June 19, 2026, the Supreme Court rejected a cassation appeal by the Ekopark Osokorky NGO and upheld the appellate court’s decision, which had rejected claims seeking to cancel construction permit No. IU113181171313 dated April 27, 2018. The Supreme Court’s ruling is final and not subject to appeal. "Thus, the legality of the construction of the H2O residential complex and the validity of the relevant permit documents has been confirmed at the highest judicial level," the release said.

The Supreme Court had previously also confirmed the validity of the land lease agreement (case No. 910/10351/20), the legality of the detailed territory plan (case No. 826/16737/18), the legality of the urban planning conditions and restrictions (case No. 640/1406/20), and the legality of the improvement violation control card (case No. 826/13209/18).

On June 24, 2026, the press service of Stolitsa Group, which took on the obligation to complete the problem projects of the bankrupt Arkada bank, said the Supreme Court had issued a final ruling in case No. 826/9175/18 confirming the legality of the construction permit for the H2O residential complex in Osokorky (formerly the Patriotika na Ozerakh project).