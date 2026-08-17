Kyiv receives 3 fire engines from Brussels Capital Fire Service

Kyiv community received three more fire engines from the Brussels Capital Region Fire and Emergency Medical Service, reported Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko.

"During the full-scale war, when it is crucial for our city to respond promptly to emergency situations, this assistance will help save more lives, particularly during enemy attacks," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He emphasized that Brussels has been providing aid to the Ukrainian capital since the first days of the full-scale war.

"During this time, the city has transferred ambulances, fire engines, generators, medical and rehabilitation equipment for Kyiv hospitals, as well as assistance for preserving exhibits at the Ivan Honchar Museum to Kyiv. Our medics underwent training in Brussels, and in 2024, Kyiv firefighters exchanged experience with their Brussels colleagues. Children from Kyiv had holidays in the Belgian capital," Klitschko said.

He thanked the Brussels City Hall, Mayor Philippe Close, Minister-President of the Brussels-Capital Region Boris Dilliès, the Fire and Emergency Medical Service, President of the Saint-Pierre Foundation Roland Cracco, and Head of the Department of Economic and International Networks at Brussels City Hall Marie-France Botte, who headed the delegation, for supporting Kyiv.