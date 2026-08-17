General Staff confirms destruction of 2 workshops at Combinat Kamensky in Rostov region, 4 others damaged

Two workshops producing explosives and gunpowder were destroyed and four others damaged as a result of a strike on the Combinat Kamensky facility in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region of the Russian Federation on the night of August 16, 2026, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday.

"Combinat Kamensky is an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex that manufactures solid rocket propellant for Uragan, Smerch, and Tornado-S MLRS ammunition, as well as for a number of missile systems and air-launched weapons. Operations targeting the enemy’s key military and military-industrial assets continue," the statement reads.

Earlier, only a fire was reported following a strike by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on Combinat Kamensky.