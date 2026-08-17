Russian forces advance near Novooleksandrivka on Pokrovsk axis, seizing 3 sq km – DeepState

Russian forces have increased their area of control over Ukrainian territory near the village of Novooleksandrivka in Pokrovsk urban hromada of Donetsk region, reports the OSINT project DeepState.

"Russian forces advanced near Novooleksandrivka," the project’s Telegram channel reported on Tuesday.

According to DeepState maps, Russian forces captured 3.18 square kilometers south of the village, while the penetration area contracted by 2.74 square kilometers.

On other sectors of the front line, no changes were recorded over the past day.

Not counting the confirmed counteroffensive along the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, last week the area under Russian occupation grew by an average of approximately 3.2 square kilometers per day, while the penetration area grew by another 4.1 square kilometers per day.