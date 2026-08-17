Russia attacks Odesa region port infrastructure, damages civilian vessel, injures 4

On Monday night, Russian troops once again attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region, damaging a civilian vessel and injuring four people, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"Tonight, Russia once again attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region. A civilian vessel under the flag of the Republic of Togo sustained damage. Unfortunately, 4 people were injured," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Kiper, three of the injured were hospitalized, one in serious condition. All are receiving the necessary medical care.

In addition, fires broke out as a result of the Russian attack, which have now been completely extinguished.