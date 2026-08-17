Switzerland to allocate about $730,000 for restoration of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra after Russian attack - Sybiha

Ukraine’s Acting Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed Switzerland’s decision to allocate about $730,000 for the restoration of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Ukraine’s most important spiritual and cultural landmarks.

"I welcome Switzerland’s decision to allocate about $730,000 for the preservation of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the most important spiritual and cultural landmarks of Ukraine," Sybiha wrote on X.

He said the support was especially significant today, noting that Russia deliberately struck the centuries-old shrine just two months before its 975th anniversary. "While Russia seeks to destroy Ukraine’s cultural heritage and erase our identity, our partners stand with us in protecting and preserving it for future generations," he wrote.

"I am grateful to Switzerland for this tangible show of solidarity, and to @SwissGov delegate for Ukraine @jacquesgerberch for joining us in Kyiv on the occasion of this important anniversary. Together we are protecting Ukraine’s heritage and a priceless part of Europe’s and the world’s cultural heritage," Sybiha said.