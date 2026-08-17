Two Ukrainian teenagers attacked in Polish Bydgoszcz for speaking Ukrainian

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Gdansk reported that two Ukrainian teenagers, aged 14 and 12, became victims of an attack in Bydgoszcz, Poland, simply for speaking Ukrainian to each other, according to the diplomatic mission’s press service.

"Once again, we are forced to note an extremely unacceptable incident that occurred with minor children on August 14 of this year in a park near the railway station in the city of Bydgoszcz. Two Ukrainian minors, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy who are brother and sister, were subjected to aggression by adults solely because they were communicating with each other in the Ukrainian language," the statement on Facebook says.

As reported, a man and a woman initially insulted the children, used obscene language, and threatened them on the grounds of national intolerance.

Later, the conflict escalated into physical violence. "They twisted the child’s arm, broke a toy drone, and threw the fragments at the boy, causing him scratches," the statement reads.

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Gdansk emphasized that it is keeping the case under control, and consuls are in constant contact with the victims’ mother.

It is also noted that a report was filed with the police following the incident. Law enforcement officers are currently searching for the individuals involved in the attack.

The consulate stressed that the children’s physical health is currently not threatened, although they "suffered severe emotional stress".

"We strongly condemn any manifestations of xenophobia. The issue of countering intolerance and ensuring the safety of Ukrainians is one of the key topics during a meeting planned in the coming days at the Consulate with the leadership of Pomeranian Voivodeship, city mayors, and police commanders. We will not leave this incident without a proper legal response," the diplomatic mission added.