Air defense downs 106 of 128 Russia targets, UAV impacts recorded at 14 locations

On Monday night, the Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 106 enemy targets; however, impacts of Russia UAVs were recorded at 14 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data as of 08.30, air defense shot down/suppressed 106 Russian UAVs of the Shahed, Herbera, and other drone types in the north, south, and east of the country," the statement says.

In total, on the night of August 17 (from 18.00 on August 16), Russia attacked with 128 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Herbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and temporarily occupied Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, impacts of Russian drones were recorded at 14 locations, and falling debris from downed targets was recorded at 2 locations.