A delegation from the Netherlands Red Cross familiarised itself with the work of its Ukrainian counterparts

A delegation from the Netherlands Red Cross familiarised itself with the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS).

According to a post by the URCS on Facebook, the President of the Ukrainian Red Cross, Maksym Dotsenko, briefed the delegation, led by Director-General Garm Goossens, on the main areas of work, the scale of the humanitarian response and current challenges. The parties also discussed further cooperation and support for people affected by the war.

The visit’s programme also included trips to the regions. In the Zhytomyr region, the delegation visited the Korosten District Organisation of the Ukrainian Red Cross and spoke with volunteers and people receiving assistance. In the Chernihiv region, the partners visited the regional organisation and familiarised themselves with programmes to support the population, in particular the activities of mobile rehabilitation teams.

In Kyiv, representatives of the Dutch Red Cross visited the Centre for Paediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the restoration of which the Ukrainian Red Cross helped with following the Russian missile strike on 8 July 2024.

The partners also learnt about the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response teams and their cooperation with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and visited the site of one of the Russian strikes in Kyiv to see the aftermath of the enemy attack.

Source:

https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/posts/pfbid0qFtgNJc1JkpTrx4J5vvDMvw7puYfcn5RgnVNmZeQfRhnbwtwtTFEVxM5WnoskKEPl