Wildberries' digital infrastructure attacked on August 10-11 – GUR

Cyber ​​Corps community experts attacked the digital infrastructure of Wildberries, which plays a key role in Russian logistics and the financing of the genocidal war against the Ukrainian people, the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Saturday.

This occurred on August 10-11, 2026, as part of an operation in Russian cyberspace.

"Despite the serious level of protection at the facility, the attack resulted in large-scale disruptions – the main remote customer service channel was disrupted, the payment infrastructure was partially destabilized, and contact centers were overloaded. Massive complaints were recorded, in particular due to the inability to process financial payments," the message reads.

As the Main Intelligence Agency noted, the cyber operation amplified the impact of the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ kinetic attacks on Wildberries warehouses, causing further significant losses to the company, which fuels the aggressor’s economy and, consequently, the criminal war against Ukraine.

Wildberries is a Russian online marketplace founded in 2004. Its owners are subject to sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council.