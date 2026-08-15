Sybiha: UN Tourism to provide 500 scholarships to Ukrainians, 200 of which for veterans

Ukraine will receive 500 scholarships to study at the UN Tourism Online Academy, 200 of which will go to Ukrainian veterans, the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with Shaikha Al Nowais, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), who is visiting Ukraine.

The parties paid special attention to educational and professional opportunities for Ukrainians through UN Tourism programs.

"Sybiha expressed gratitude for the decision to provide 500 scholarships for study at the UN Tourism Online Academy, 200 of which are intended for Ukrainian veterans. The Foreign Minister particularly emphasized the importance of such opportunities for veterans to gain new knowledge and skills, professional development, and reintegration into civilian life," the press release stated.

Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine has much to offer the world, and its tourism potential is far from fully realized. According to the Foreign Minister, tourism development will be an important component of the country’s recovery, contributing to an increase in tourism, the creation of new jobs, and the development of local communities.

Sybiha noted that Ukraine’s tourism potential is still underrecognized. He added that Ukraine counts on UN Tourism’s active participation in developing the industry and is ready to implement joint projects in various regions of the country.