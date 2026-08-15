Zelenskyy: I expect at least 30,000 invaders to be eliminated in August

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has tasked the Defense Forces with eliminating at least 30,000 occupiers by the end of August.

“Today, there were many issues related specifically to the military. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Drapatyi delivered a report – we identified the steps and means needed to reinforce the Slovyansk and Kostiantynivka sectors. I want to thank all our units that are destroying the occupier and countering Russian assaults and Russian infiltration. I expect that now, in August, no fewer than 30,000 occupiers will be eliminated,” he said in an evening video address on Friday.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the Defense Forces’ need for drones following a conversation with Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara. “Today, Defense Minister Khmara and I spoke about our need for drones and the technological component. We discussed in detail, both with him and at the Staff meeting, the issue of funding for the army – we need to cover the shortfall as much as possible. The amount is substantial. Spending in the first half of the year was significantly higher, and this is a new challenge now – finding the necessary funding,” the President stressed.

“We will speak with our partners. I also expect the Government of Ukraine, together with MPs, to work in such a way that Ukraine receives the necessary funds. The technological capabilities of our army and our defense operations must continue to grow. And that is the only way,” he said.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of continuing work on creating an air defense system for Ukraine, including missiles and agreements on production in Ukraine.

“All of this will happen. It is not easy, but all of this will happen. Throughout the war, we have already spoken many times about weapons, capabilities, and equipment that we were initially told were supposedly impossible for us to obtain … We did it. The same will be true of anti-ballistic capabilities. The same will be true of Patriots in Ukraine.”

“But every delay that, unfortunately, is happening at the political level simply costs lives. It is important to act quickly, to focus all our efforts on protecting lives and limiting Russia’s resources for war. The aggressor must feel that the world is there – truly there – and is acting to end the war, rather than simply watching the war continue. Thank you to everyone who is truly helping us, helping Ukraine! Thank you to everyone defending us, defending Ukraine!” Zelenskyy said.