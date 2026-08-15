Ukraine summarizes damages inflicted on Russia due to war – Budanov

Ukraine is consistently compiling a full bill for the Russian Federation for the war, and the International Register of Damages for Ukraine has begun accepting applications under new categories, announced Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the President’s Office.

"Ukraine is consistently compiling a full bill for the aggressor state, recording every expense item. The enemy inflicted these damages – the enemy will pay for them. Justice will be restored," he wrote on Facebook.

Budanov is convinced that Russia must pay for every crime and compensate every hryvnia spent on overcoming the consequences of aggression.

According to him, the International Register of Damages for Ukraine (RD4U) has begun accepting applications under new categories related to state humanitarian expenditures to support the affected population, as well as expenses for demining and clearing areas of unexploded ordnance.

"From the first day of the full-scale invasion, state and local authorities have devoted enormous resources to evacuating people, providing temporary housing, emergency medical care, rehabilitation, and compensation for destroyed homes. Clearing mines from areas contaminated by military action also requires significant financial outlays. The creation of international mechanisms for recording these losses deprives the enemy of any chance of escaping responsibility for their actions," Budanov noted.