Two women detained in Poznan for behaving aggressively toward Ukrainians

Polish law enforcement detained two women in Poznan on Friday for behaving aggressively toward Ukrainian citizens near a restaurant.

"Poznan police have already arrested one of the attackers, captured in a video that sparked public outcry online. The identity of the second woman is also known to the police. Zero tolerance for aggression and hatred!" Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński wrote online.

The minister later announced the detention of the second attacker. According to police, the incident occurred after midnight on August 13, and the women were likely intoxicated.

The two women appeared in a video that was circulated on social media. The video shows them behaving aggressively toward Ukrainian citizens – shouting, spitting, throwing an umbrella, and beating them.

Law enforcement officials added that the video of the incident was very helpful in identifying the attackers.