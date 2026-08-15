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Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region with drone: three-month-old baby killed, 11 people injured in Marhanets

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Russian forces launched a drone strike in Dnipropetrovsk region. A three-month-old baby was killed and 11 others were injured in Marhanets, Regional Military Administration chief Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

"A three-month-old boy was killed in Marhanets as a result of a nighttime attack by Russian forces. The enemy struck a multi-story building with drones," he wrote on Telegram.

Eleven more people were also injured, seven of whom were hospitalized in serious condition. Among the wounded were two children – a 5-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

#dnipropetrovsk_region #russia_attacks
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