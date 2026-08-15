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Khartia Corps announces its joining Yermak's advocacy program

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Khartia Corps announces its joining Yermak's advocacy program
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/khartiiacorps

The Charter (Khartia) Corps announced that eight units have joined the Advocate+ program, initiated by former Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak.

"The Charter Corps provides comprehensive assistance to its members in the event of legal issues. But thanks to the Advocate+ program, this will be made even more accessible. All eight units of the Charter Corps have now joined the Advocate+ program. This means that six brigades and two regiments will receive even more reliable legal support," the message posted on Telegram reads.

The corps thanked the National Bar Association of Ukraine and the relevant committee led by Andriy Yermak for their cooperation.

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