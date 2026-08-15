Progress Center in Samara attacked using Flamingo missiles – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a strike on the Progress Rocket and Space Center of the Russian state corporation Roscosmos in Samara, where electronics for Russian weapons were manufactured.

“Flamingo missiles were used. A good achievement. The distance from our border is about 900 kilometers,” Zelenskyy said on X Saturday.

He also reported a strike on the Russian Savasleyka airfield, where missile carriers are based that carry out strikes on Ukrainian cities and villages at a distance of approximately 700 km from Ukraine.

“We also have confirmation of the damage we were aiming to inflict at an oil facility in Ust-Luga – more than 800 kilometers from our border,” Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that “peace is needed, and this must be evident in Russia – through concrete damage to specific facilities.”