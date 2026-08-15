German citizens advised against travelling to Ukraine due to risk of increased attacks ahead of Independence Day

Travel to Ukraine is strictly advised against for German citizens due to the risk of Russian shelling ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day and attacks on railway infrastructure and rolling stock, according to a statement published on the website of the German Federal Foreign Office.

"Military action continues in Ukraine. Russian airstrikes using missiles, cruise missiles, and drones are occurring almost daily; all parts of the country could be affected. In connection with Independence Day on August 24, 2026, increased attacks on both infrastructure (e.g., energy infrastructure, transport hubs) and civilian targets cannot be ruled out," according to updated travel recommendations for Ukraine published on the agency’s website. The report notes that transport in Ukraine is slowed due to damage and checkpoints, and entry and exit are only possible by land, as Ukrainian airspace is closed.

"All rail connections have been severely damaged by the conflict. Ukrainian rail infrastructure is the target of Russian airstrikes aimed at disrupting supply routes. This damage is usually promptly repaired, but significant delays in passenger rail travel are common. Travelers should be prepared for delays, especially in cold weather. In January 2026, a Ukrainian passenger train was attacked for the first time in the frontline zone of Kharkiv region," the German Federal Foreign Office notes.

Earlier, a warning about possible Russian strikes on railway facilities and trains ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day was sent by mail and was later added to the general list of all warnings on the agency’s website. It is noted that the German Embassy currently provides only limited consular services, and its ability to support German citizens is currently very limited.

"If you need to travel to Ukraine for unavoidable business reasons, despite travel warnings, be aware of the significant risks and ensure you have a carefully and professionally developed security plan… Strictly observe any curfews imposed," the message reads.